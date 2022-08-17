Israel and Turkey fully restore diplomatic relations and return ambassadors and consuls general.

This is reported by Reuters, Naaretz and Al Arabiya.

Agreements were reached after a conversation between Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, and Turkish President, Recep Erdogan.

In his statement, Lapid noted that "restoring ties with Turkey is an important factor of stability in the region and is of great economic importance for the citizens of Israel."