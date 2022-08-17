Israel and Turkey fully restore diplomatic relations and return ambassadors and consuls general.
This is reported by Reuters, Naaretz and Al Arabiya.
Agreements were reached after a conversation between Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, and Turkish President, Recep Erdogan.
In his statement, Lapid noted that "restoring ties with Turkey is an important factor of stability in the region and is of great economic importance for the citizens of Israel."
- The tension between the countries lasted for more than 10 years. The ambassadors of each otherʼs countries were expelled after protests by Palestinians on the border with the Gaza Strip against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. In 2018, approximately 60 Palestinians were killed in riots by Israeli forces.
- It is worth noting that the interests of Israel and Turkey coincide in Syria, the countries are fighting the influence of Russia and Iran, as well as the Bashar Assad regime, which is supported and protected by the Russian Federation.