Australia took away from Russia the land on which the Russians built their embassy for too long

Australia terminated the agreement with Russia on the lease of the land on which the Russian Federation planned to build its new embassy.

This is reported by News.com.au

The National Capital Authority (NCA) has told Russia it has 20 days to vacate a site in Yarralumla near Parliament.

NCA officials followed a "use it or lose it" policy. The agency claims that Russia did not complete the construction of its new diplomatic mission quickly enough.

Russia already has an embassy in suburban Canberra. The Russians planned to build a new building in Yarralumla and move the embassy there. For this purpose, they were given a lease of land in 2008, and in 2011 they were granted permits for work and construction.

According to representatives of the National Capital Authority, Russia promised to complete the construction in three years, but did not finish the project.

“This block is a premium location in the heart of Canberra — close to Lake Burleigh Griffin and the Australian Parliament Building. The ongoing unfinished works detract from the overall aesthetics, importance and dignity of the grounds set aside for diplomatic missions and foreign missions in the nationʼs capital,” noted NCA Executive Director, Sally Barnes.

Ms Barnes said the NCA supported a "use it or lose it" policy and added that Russia had not "demonstrated the willingness and ability to develop this site".

"Although the initial work has started, the block in question has been standing as a construction site with incomplete construction for many years," she said.

Ms Barnes added that the NCA had been discussing the matter with the Russians for "many years".

Once the site is cleared, it will be offered again for diplomatic purposes. Other countries, including Russia, will be able to apply for its use.