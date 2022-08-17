The Cabinet of Ministers allowed commanders to certify military wills

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, by its resolution, allowed commanders to certify military wills. Previously, only notaries could do this.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

In the conditions of martial law, not only notaries will be able to certify the wills of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, law enforcement officers and other soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The heads of these formations and other people authorized by the commanders also received this right.

After certification, the authorized persons must send the will through the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense or another state body to the Ministry of Justice. Within two working days, the Ministry of Justice must transfer the document to notaries, who will register the will in the Inheritance Register within three working days after receipt.