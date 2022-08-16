The UN Secretary General will meet with Zelenskyi and the President of Turkey in Ukraine

UN Secretary General António Guterres is going to Ukraine again. Here he will hold a meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the President of Turkey Recep Erdogan.

Reuters writes about it.

Guterres will visit Lviv and Odesa on August 14. He will discuss with Zelenskyi the nuclear terrorism of the Russian troops at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, as well as the war.

On Saturday, August 20, Guterres will visit the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul for the control of the export of Ukrainian grain and fertilizers from the Black Sea, which includes representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.