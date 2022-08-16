The man who tried to set fire to the Office of the Ombudsman was sentenced to five years in prison

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sentenced a man who tried to set fire to the Office of the Ombudsman and the Cassation Criminal Court to 5 years in prison. He threw a Molotov cocktail at the building of the Office of the Ombudsman, and then set fire to the door of the court.

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"The verdict of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sentenced the man to 5 years of imprisonment. The court also satisfied the civil claims of state institutions in the amount of almost 100,000 hryvnias, which are subject to recovery from the accused," the message reads.

The convict is a 51-year-old native of Kherson oblast. Forensic psychiatric examination found the man sane.