”Ukroboronprom” created the “MITS” center for the repair of Western weapons

State Concern "Ukroboronprom" has created an international engineering center that will repair foreign-made weapons and military equipment provided to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the concern.

The center was named "MITS" [Strength in Ukrainian]. Its base will not only repair equipment but also train specialists who will be able to quickly and efficiently service foreign weapons.

"Each weapon unit that Ukraine received from international partners must fight, and in the event of its failure, it must be repaired immediately. The created International Engineering Center is called upon to restore the combat readiness of foreign-made military equipment [weapons and military equipment] in the shortest possible time," the concern said.