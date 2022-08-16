Head of Luhansk Oblast: About 350,000 people remained in the occupied territory of the oblast after February 24

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk oblast military administration, said that about 350,000 people remained living in the occupied territories of the region after February 24. Approximately 300,000 left.

He told about this in an interview with Kyiv Post.

"More than 300,000 people left the part where the active phase of hostilities took place. That is, about 350,000 people remained on the territory of Luhansk oblast," Haidai explained.

He noted that before the 2014 war, 2 million 258 thousand citizens lived in Luhansk oblast. But then the Russians occupied 30% of Luhansk oblast, including the cities of Alchevsk, Kadiivka and Luhansk.

Therefore, since 2014, the population of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Luhansk oblast has amounted to 650,000 people, as well as 200,000 displaced persons.