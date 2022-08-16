The Russians shelled Nikopol and Orikhiv with rocket artillery, a woman died

Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia oblast) with artillery.

This is reported by the local authorities.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Valentyn Reznichenko, said that 20 rockets from the Grad rocket systems and 10 from barrel artillery had arrived in Nikopol. So far, it is known about four wounded.

In Orikhiv, one person was killed and six others were injured as a result of shelling. Dozens of private houses and objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed, fires broke out.