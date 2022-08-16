You can now vote for electronic petitions in the Kyiv Digital application

In the "Kyiv Digital" application for residents of the capital, it is possible to vote for electronic petitions.

This was reported by the head of the digital transformation of Kyiv and the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Petro Olenych.

This is already the third e-democracy tool in use after the vote for Public Budget projects and de-Russification.

If the petition receives 6,000 votes, it will be submitted to the Kyiv City Council for consideration.

It is possible to submit your own petition on the Kyiv City Council portal.