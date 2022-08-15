In Dusseldorf, signs about twinning with Moscow are replaced by Chernivtsi

In the German city of Dusseldorf, all signs indicating twinning with Moscow will be replaced by the new city of Chernivtsi.

This was announced by the mayor of Dusseldorf, Stefan Keller, writes Bild.

According to him, Dusseldorf ended its twinning with Moscow a few days after the start of Russiaʼs full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

Already at the beginning of March, the Duesseldorf city council members together with the mayor voted for the decision to start twinning relations with Chernivtsi.