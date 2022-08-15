Two criminal authorities from Russia, who tried to join the dobrobats, were exposed in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained two Russian criminals in Kyiv who tried to join the capitalʼs volunteer battalions.

The SSU reported this on August 15.

One of the detainees turned out to be a citizen of the Russian Federation, who was on the NSDC sanctions list as a criminal authority involved in the commission of serious crimes. In this connection, he was banned from entering our country.

Another perpetrator is a Russian recidivist, repeatedly sentenced to prison, including for murder.

Both of them were in the country illegally, both have already been deported.