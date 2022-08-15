Russians shelled Saltivka in Kharkiv — two people were wounded

On the afternoon of August 15, Russian troops again shelled the Saltiv district of Kharkiv. Currently, two people are known to be injured — people were standing near a public transport stop.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on this.
Also in the Saltiv district, the occupiers fired at a nine-story building: they hit the roof. In advance, without victims. The garage cooperative caught fire.
Another "arrival" was in the yard of a residential building. There, cars were cut down, windows were broken and a playground was mutilated.
"There were no military facilities there and there could not be. I spoke from the first day and I will not tire of repeating: this war is genocide and the destruction of the Ukrainian people," Terekhov emphasized.
The head of the oblast, Oleg Sinegubov, urges to stay in shelters because the shelling continues.
- Northern Saltivka is one of the youngest and most densely populated districts of Kharkiv. Since the beginning of the war, Russia has shelled this area so hard and often that there are almost no houses left intact.