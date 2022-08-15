Russians shelled Saltivka in Kharkiv — two people were wounded

On the afternoon of August 15, Russian troops again shelled the Saltiv district of Kharkiv. Currently, two people are known to be injured — people were standing near a public transport stop.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on this.

Also in the Saltiv district, the occupiers fired at a nine-story building: they hit the roof. In advance, without victims. The garage cooperative caught fire.

Another "arrival" was in the yard of a residential building. There, cars were cut down, windows were broken and a playground was mutilated.

"There were no military facilities there and there could not be. I spoke from the first day and I will not tire of repeating: this war is genocide and the destruction of the Ukrainian people," Terekhov emphasized.

The head of the oblast, Oleg Sinegubov, urges to stay in shelters because the shelling continues.