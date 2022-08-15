The government transferred “Spetstechnoexport” to the management of military intelligence

"Spetstechnoexport" is a Ukrainian state company. Its main activity is export-import relations on the world arms market, development of innovations and establishment of defense-technical cooperation with partner countries and foreign companies. Previously, the enterprise was under the control of the Ministry of Defense.

After the start of the war, the government withdrew "Spectechnoexport" together with the state company for export and import of military and special purpose products and services "Ukrspecexport" from the state concern "Ukroboronprom" and transferred them to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Defense during martial law. After the lifting of martial law, "Ukrspecexport" will return to "Ukroboronprom", but "Spetstechnoexport" will not return.