US aircraft eliminated 13 terrorists in Somalia

US aircraft struck the central part of Somalia, killing 13 militants of the Al-Shabaab group.

This was reported by Anadolu Agency with reference to Somali officials and state media.

According to Anadolu sources, the US airstrike destroyed a terrorist hideout in the Hiran region. As a result of the operation, which was carried out in coordination with the Somali military, 13 terrorists were eliminated.

The US military has not yet confirmed the airstrike. Earlier this week, the US Africa Command said it carried out three airstrikes against al-Shabaab terrorists who were attacking the Somali National Army near the town of Beledueyne in Somaliaʼs Hiran region. Four terrorists were killed during the strikes on August 9.