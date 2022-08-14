A powerful explosion occurred in a shopping center in the capital of Armenia. More than 50 people were injured

In Yerevan, a powerful explosion occurred in the "Surmal" shopping center. According to preliminary data, a warehouse of flammable substances and fireworks exploded, causing a partial collapse of a three-story building.

This is reported by "News of Armenia" and Armenia Today.

As of 4:30 p.m. Kyiv time, one dead man and 51 wounded are known. Among them are 11 teenagers. Almost all the victims were hospitalized.

Medics and 21 units of fire and rescue teams are working on the spot, which are extinguishing the fire. It is assigned the third category of difficulty — rescuers have to extinguish many ignition sources that arise every minute.

Debris is dismantled on the spot. Rescuers believe that people may be under the rubble.