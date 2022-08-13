In Italy, rescuers spent eight hours pulling a man out of a self-made tunnel he dug to rob a bank

In Italy, rescuers spent eight hours pulling a man out of a self-made tunnel, which he dug to rob a bank. It was six meters meters deep, The Guardian reports.

The tunnel was blocked when the road collapsed above it in one of the sections. Because of this, rescuers had to be called. The operation lasted about eight hours.

Emergency services received information from one of the alleged four gang members who were planning the robbery. Three of them managed to escape from the tunnel.

During the operation, the man was constantly given liquid food and an oxygen cylinder for breathing. In the end, they managed to pull him out of the ground alive. According to the police, the man received serious but non-fatal injuries and is currently in the hospital. The police are investigating this incident and believe that the tunnel was dug for the purpose of robbery. The man himself was already convicted of robbery.

Police believe they planned the robbery for Monday, August 15, when the Ferragosto public holiday is celebrated in Italy and the bank was supposed to be empty.