Telegram has updated its premium subscription features. They will allow you to block the sending of voice messages

The Telegram messenger has updated the list of functions that are available to users with a Premium subscription. They will now be able to block voice messages from being sent to them.

This is reported in the messengerʼs blog.

The application will allow you to choose who can send voice and video messages — everyone, only contacts, or no one at all. You can also add some users to exceptions. The function of decoding audio messages remains available.

Telegram now allows you to gift a Premium subscription to other users. It can be purchased for 3, 6 or 12 months and given as a gift to anyone.

New interactive emojis and animated stickers will also appear in the messenger. In addition, there will be an opportunity to create your own animated emojis.