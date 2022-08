Russian shelling of Kramatorsk on August 12 killed at least two people. Another 13 civilians were injured.

This is reported in the Kramatorsk City Council.

Russian shells damaged at least 20 houses, and a fire broke out in the private sector.

In Donetsk oblast military administration, they showed a video from the scene of the events.

Law enforcement officers and rescuers are working on the spot. The final consequences of the shelling are currently being established.