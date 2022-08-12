A monument to a Soviet soldier was dismantled in Chernivtsi

In Chernivtsi, a monument to a Red Army soldier, which was installed on Cathedral Square in the center of the city, was dismantled.

This was reported by the City Council.

The local authorities stated that the monument "has gone into storage" for the time being.

"This [dismantling] was preceded by public consultations, so we took into account the opinion of everyone who was ready to share it. Then the absolute majority asked to take away the monument — thatʼs what we did! Also, part asked to create a conditional "park of totalitarianism" or "park of Nazism" and move the soldier there. Our department of urban planning and architecture is working on it with the Ministry of Culture," the message said.

What will be installed instead of the soldier, the residents will decide after the war.