Additional M270 missile systems — analogs of the American HIMARS — have arrived in Ukraine

New additional M270 multiple rocket launcher systems have arrived in Ukraine, Minister of Defense, Oleksiy Reznikov, reported.
Great Britain promised, Great Britain delivered! More ʼgiftsʼ coming soon," he tweeted.
- On August 10, in Denmark, where the "Copenhagen-Ukraine-2022" conference was held with the participation of 26 countries, the head of the British Ministry of Defense Ben Wallace promised Ukraine three additional M270 MLRS. The first batch of these missile systems arrived in Ukraine on July 15.
- The M270 MLRS is an American multiple rocket launcher system on the tracked base of the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle manufactured by the Vought company. It is a tracked counterpart to HIMARS, but has two launchers for 12 rounds instead of six. The range of the M270 is 80 kilometers.