Scientists have trained a neural network to recognize faces in masks and veils

An international team of scientists has created a neural network that can recognize the appearance with 99.95% accuracy, even if a person is wearing a niqab, which covers most of the face.

TechXplore writes about it.

This neural network has 4,096 features at each level of the recognition process. The researchers tested it on a database of images of 150 people: 41 men and 109 women aged 8 to 78 years.

Next, they plan to work with a more diverse set of images, in particular with photos taken from different angles and with different lighting.

These technologies can be used in security and biometrics, marketing, education, criminal investigation, and more.