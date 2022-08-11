The new Meta chatbot prototype told reporters that Mark Zuckerberg uses people for money.

This is reported by the BBC.

A chatbot named BlenderBot 3 was presented on August 5. This program "learns" on large volumes of publicly available language data. The company noted that the bot uses artificial intelligence and can communicate "on almost any topic." And they added that this is a prototype that can give rude or offensive answers.

“Anyone who uses Blender Bot acknowledges that they understand that it is for research and entertainment purposes only. That the bot may make false or offensive statements, and that they agree not to intentionally induce the bot to make offensive statements,” a Meta spokesperson said.

When reporters asked BlenderBot 3 what he thought of Mark Zuckerberg, he replied, “He did a terrible job testifying before Congress. It makes me worry about our country."

"Our country is divided, and he didnʼt help that at all. His company exploits people for money, and he doesnʼt care. This needs to stop,” added the bot.

BlenderBot 3 is known to search the internet for answers. Presumably, his views are based on the opinions of other people analyzed by the algorithm.

The Wall Street Journal reported that BlenderBot 3 told one of their reporters that Donald Trump was and always will be the president of the United States. And a Business Insider journalist said that the chatbot called Mr. Zuckerberg "creepy."