The station “Akademik Vernadsky” was covered with snow. Polar explorers go outside from the balcony of the second floor

The Ukrainian Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky" is covered with snow. The polar explorers go outside directly from the balcony of the second floor, at least thatʼs what the cook does. The blizzards on Galindez Island have not subsided for about a week.

This was reported by the National Antarctic Science Center.

Currently, the height of the snow cover at the station is more than 2.2 meters, and some drifts have reached five meters. Polar explorers have to intensively clear the snow because a temperature rise of up to +1 °C can turn it into ice. It also carries risks for the equipment, primarily for the antenna, thanks to which Ukrainian polar explorers have a connection with the mainland.

"During the last cleaning, the wind increased, supercooled rain began, which froze with a layer of ice on the wires, equipment, the station itself, and even on the polar explorersʼ jackets! But since the blizzards continue, the ice is already covered with a new layer of snow," meteorologist Anzhelika Hanchuk said.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode