Russia again shelled the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, there are casualties

Tonight, the Russian army attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk oblast: Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, Synelnykiv and Dnipro districts.

On the morning of August 11, the head of oblast military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on this.

The Nikopol district was shelled three times from "Grad"s — 120 sorties. Two people died in Nikopol city, seven were injured (including a 13-year-old girl). In the city, more than 40 high-rise buildings were mutilated, five apartments were destroyed. Rescuers are sorting through the debris and looking for people. Three schools, several shops, garages and cars were damaged. The power line was broken, leaving more than six thousand Nikopol citizens without electricity.

In the Chervonohryhorivsk community, 14 houses were destroyed, a dispensary, a store and a stadium were affected. Up to a thousand people are without electricity.

In Kryvyi Rih district, the Zelenodol community came under fire from the Russian "Hurricane"s, there were several fires, and no one was injured.

In the Synelnykove district, the Russian Federation struck the Velykomykhailiv community. Damaged mill and houses. The spouse was injured — the woman is in the hospital.

A rocket landed in the Dnipro oblast, the scale of the destruction is being investigated.