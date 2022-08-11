The Gemini North telescope captured a picture of two galaxies merging into one. The Milky Way has the same fate

The Gemini North telescope, located in Hawaii, captured a picture of two entangled galaxies that will eventually merge into one in millions of years. Presumably, the same fate awaits the Milky Way galaxy. This is reported by CNN. The telescope spotted interacting spiral galaxies about 60 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo. The galaxy pair NGC 4567 and NGC 4568, also known as the Butterfly Galaxies, have just begun to collide as gravity pulls them together. After 500 million years, the two cosmic systems will complete their merger and form a single elliptical galaxy.

At this early stage, the two galactic centers are 20,000 light-years apart, and each galaxy retains its shape. As galaxies become more entangled, gravitational forces will lead to intense star formation. The initial structures of galaxies will change and distort. Over time, they will "dance" around each other in smaller and smaller circles. This tightly looped dance will pull and stretch the long streams of gas and stars, mixing the two galaxies into a sphere shape. After millions of years, this galactic entanglement will absorb or disperse the gas and dust necessary for star formation, slowing down and eventually ceasing.