The explosions near Kropyvnytskyi and Vinnytsia were controlled

The explosions in the Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad oblast, which local residents heard in the afternoon of August 10, are related to explosive works, not to "arrivals".

The head of the Kirovohrad oblast military administration, Andriy Rajkovich, reported that explosive objects were being destroyed at the landfill near the regional center, and warned that specialists would work there for about a week.

The explosion in Vinnytsia was also planned.

"The works were carried out at the Pysarivskyi quarry, they coincided with the air strike," Vasyl Polishchuk, the head of the Kalyniv community, explained to Suspilne.