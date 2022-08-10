Estonia offered Finland to combine defense plans

During a meeting in Helsinki, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur proposed to his Finnish colleague Antti Kaikkonen to combine the defense plans of their countries.

This is reported by Err.

Pevkur also noted that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will significantly support the security and stability of the entire Euro-Atlantic region.

"Finlandʼs accession changes the potential combat space of the Baltic Sea region, and we should consider it as a whole in the defense plans of the region, that is, as a logical continuation, the defense plans of Estonia and Finland should be combined," he added.

The Defense Ministers of Estonia and Finland also discussed the provision of military aid to Ukraine and the development of the defense potential of their countries.