The Russian Mi-8 helicopter violated Estonian airspace

The headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces stated that on Tuesday, August 9, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter entered the Estonian airspace near the Koidula border crossing without authorization.

This is reported by Err.

The helicopter did not file a flight plan and its radar was turned off. Also, the helicopter did not have two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic services.

The Russian Mi-8 spent almost one minute in the airspace of Estonia.

On August 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador Volodymyr Lipaev to express a protest and hand him a diplomatic note.

"Estonia considers this an extremely serious and unfortunate incident that is completely unacceptable," the ministry said.