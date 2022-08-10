Ukraine was paid €10 million to restore the transit of Russian oil

The Slovak oil company Slovnaft together with the Hungarian group MOL paid for the transit of Russian oil, which Ukraine stopped due to non-payment by the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Novinky.

"Ukrainian transport company [Ukrtransnafta] reacted positively to the proposal of Slovnaft and MOL to pay transit fees for the transportation of oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline." Slovnaft has already made a payment to the companyʼs account and expects that on the basis of this oil supply will be resumed in the coming days by the Russian side," the company noted.

Slovak Economy Minister, Richard Sulik, confirmed that the payment of up to €10 million has already arrived in Ukraine. "The oil should start coming in on Wednesday," Sulik said. In addition, the minister said at the press conference that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, there have been three short-term interruptions in the supply of oil.