The head of the Ministry of Health, Viktor Lyashko: The rate of infection with the coronavirus has been increasing in Ukraine for the last month

In Ukraine, the incidence rate of coronavirus has been increasing over the past month. This was announced on August 10 by the Minister of Health, Viktor Lyashko.

Over the past week, 3 893 new cases of the disease were detected, which is 40% more than in the previous week. More cases are recorded in places where it is relatively safer, because there patients often turn to doctors.

During the same period, 1 763 patients were hospitalized, 1 682 people recovered. Among the beds allocated for the treatment of patients with the coronavirus, 4.5% are currently occupied. In addition, 16 people died from complications of the coronavirus last week, 14 a week earlier.

The Ministry of Health also observes a low level of diagnosis — that is, a person consults a doctor only when he already needs hospitalization. The minister urged Ukrainians to get vaccinated before the start of the epidemic season: to receive both a basic course of vaccinations and a booster dose. Here is the list of vaccination points.