In the USA, researchers accidentally found a dog in a 35-kilometer cave. The animal lived in complete darkness for two months

A group of speleologists [cave explorers] from Missouri accidentally found and rescued a dog that went missing two months ago.

Newsweek writes about it.

The Moore Cave System, where the lost animal was found, is about 35 kilometers long and is the 23rd longest cave in the United States.

According to researchers, the cave has running water and fish and crustaceans in it, but with the total darkness inside, rescuers wonder how the old dog named Abby managed to survive for so long.

Rescuers Haley and Gerry Keene managed to get Abby out of the cave in a bag through a 60cm opening before having to drag the dog 150m up a "tight, awkward, vertical climb".

"She was cooperative," lifeguard Rick Haley wrote about Abby on social media.

In order to search for the owners of the lost dog, the rescuers, together with the assistant chief of the fire department, went around the houses near the caves. One of the women recognized her favorite. Abbyʼs owner said she hadnʼt seen her since June 9 and was worried she had lost her friend forever.