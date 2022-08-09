Serena Williams announced her intention to retire from tennis

American tennis player, and champion of 23 Grand Slam tournaments, Serena Williams says she is ready to retire from professional tennis and focus on the birth of another child and business.

"I turn 41 this month, and something has to happen," Williams wrote in an essay published in Vogue magazine.

The tennis player said that she does not like the phrase "retirement" and wants to think of this stage of her life as "stepping away from tennis to other things that are important to me."

Serena Williams will play at the US Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of 2022, starting in New York on August 29.