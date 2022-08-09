For the second time in history, the womenʼs national team of Ukraine won gold at the Chess Olympiad

Ukrainian chess players won the womenʼs tournament of the Olympics for the second time in history, winning gold medals.

This is reported by the International Chess Federation and Suspilne sport.

According to the results of the 11 rounds of the 2022 Olympics, the Ukrainian team was ahead of all other national teams. The key were the victories of Maria Muzychuk and Anna Ushenina, thanks to which Ukraine beat Poland with a score of 3:1.

Chess players from India were considered the leaders of the womenʼs ranking, but they lost to the USA. The national team of Georgia beat the national team of Azerbaijan with a score of 3:1, but although it matched Ukraine in terms of points, it lost by an additional indicator.