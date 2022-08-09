Russians were forbidden to visit Vincennes Castle. It houses the archives of the French Ministry of Defense

Russian citizens were forbidden to visit Vincennes Castle near Paris.

Le Monde and 20 Minutes write about it.

The castle houses the headquarters of the archival service of the French Ministry of Defense, so the castle is jointly "owned" by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Defense. Libraries and archives are open to the public under certain conditions, but due to Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, access to "military premises" has been banned for Russians.

At the same time, Russians can make requests for visits "related to journalistic duties."