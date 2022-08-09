Ukrainians in the occupation and war zone can count on an additional payment

The Ministry of Social Policy signed a memorandum with the French humanitarian organization ACTED on providing financial aid to Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories or in the war zone.

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, in addition to state programs, support will cover 10 000 people who applied through the "eDopomoga" (“eHelp”) platform. The amount of assistance will be UAH 2 220 per month (per person). Funds will be paid for three months, that is, one person will receive UAH 6 660.

At the initial stage, residents of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts who submitted an application will receive assistance.