More than 20 Ukrainians wounded during the war arrived in Latvia for treatment. They are ready to receive hundreds more

On Monday, August 8, 21 Ukrainians wounded during the war were brought to the Riga Eastern Clinical University Hospital. The Ministry of Health of Latvia notes that they are ready to receive hundreds more people.

Delfi writes about it.

The hospital, realizing that the wounded would be on the road for 18 hours, immediately prepared everything to receive patients.

"The doctors had the opportunity some time before their arrival to familiarize themselves with the data on the medical manipulations and treatment carried out in Ukraine. Although a complete picture of the state of health of the injured people and their health problems was not obtained, these data were useful for planning and preparing for the reception of these patients," said the head of the Clinic of Emergency Medicine and Reception of Patients Oleksiy Vyshniakov.

Two victims were immediately transferred to other medical institutions after diagnosis, all others were left in this hospital. In the near future, surgeons will work with all the wounded, depending on the types of injuries. The hospital will also help make prostheses for amputees. Most of the patients are young people who were injured in shelling or explosions.

The Minister of Health of Latvia, Daniel Pavlyuts, noted that about 8,000 civilians of Ukraine have already received medical assistance in Latvia. He emphasized that Latvia is ready to treat the wounded during hostilities, but so far there have been only a few such patients. All because the hospital could not find partners to transport the wounded from Ukraine to Latvia. In cooperation with the charity organization M-Help.com, the Ministry of Health of Latvia provided a special bus that took 21 wounded people. Pavlyuts emphasizes that the hospital is ready to receive hundreds more wounded Ukrainians.