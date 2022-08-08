Russian troops shelled 8 communities of Sumy Oblast with various types of weapons. A woman died in the village of Katerynivka

On August 8, Russian troops shelled eight communities in the Sumy region. A woman died from a shrapnel wound.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

The occupiers fired with barrel and rocket artillery, mortars and small arms. There were more than 130 "arrivals". The Myropilska, Seredyno-Budska, Khotinska, Krasnopilska, Shalyhynska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska and Velikopysarivska communities of the region came under the fire of the Russians.

At 11:20 a.m., the Russian army began shelling the Shalyhynska community. In the village of Katerynivka, a local resident died from a shrapnel wound in the neck.