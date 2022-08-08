The US will allocate another $4.5 billion in aid to Ukraine

The United States of America will provide the government of Ukraine with an additional $4.5 billion.

Reuters writes about it.

Funding has already been agreed with the US Treasury through the World Bank. As reported by the Agency for International Development (USAID), the first tranche of $3 billion will be made in August.

The funds are intended to help the government of Ukraine to maintain its core functions, including social and financial assistance to the population, disabled children, and millions of internally displaced people. In addition, budget support will allow ensuring energy supply to hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure facilities, as well as pay salaries to doctors, teachers, and other state employees.

The agency notes that as a result, total budget support from February 2022 will reach $8.5 billion.