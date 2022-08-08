Zelensky deprived the Olympic champion of his scholarship for his performances in Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy deprived the Ukrainian figure skater, Olympic champion Viktor Petrenko of his presidential scholarship due to his performances in Russia.

This is stated on the website of the head of state.

In July, Petrenko performed at the "Alenky Tsvetochek" ice show in Sochi despite Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. His act was condemned by the National Olympic Committee and the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation.

In addition, Petrenko stopped participating in the educational and training process, training athletes for national teams in Olympic sports and activities related to the development of the public physical culture and sports movement. Taking this into account, the federation filed a petition with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to revoke his state scholarship.

Petrenko is the 1992 Olympic champion, three-time European champion, world champion. Former Vice President of the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation.