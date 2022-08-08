10 hectares of forest are burning in Transcarpathia. Rescuers ask people to be sensible and not to burn deadwoods

In Transcarpathia, a large-scale forest fire is being extinguished near the town of Velykyi Bereznyi on the border with Slovakia. The fire covered 10 hectares of forest.

This is reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Transcarpathia oblast.

"On Mount Nitkovitsa near Velykyi Bereznyi, the elimination of a forest fire is underway. Firefighters of the State Emergency Service, foresters and the local population spent the whole night taming the fire, extinguishing is still ongoing," the message reads.

Transcarpathian rescuers note that the number of fires in the regionʼs ecosystems continues to grow rapidly, despite appeals to the local population not to burn dry grass.

"If last year as of August 7 there were 678 such fires, this year this figure has already reached a record 2 292 cases. And itʼs not just about dry grass — fires in forest areas have increased more than 16 times compared to 2021 — 50 facts against three," the rescuers emphasize and call on people to "come to their senses and not burn dead trees."