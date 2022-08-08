Ukrainian air defense shot down cruise missiles over Uman and Shabo

Around 10:00 a.m. in the sky over the Odesa and Cherkasy oblasts, the Air Defense Forces shot down Russian cruise missiles.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

According to the local Odesa publication "Dumska", the anti-aircraft missile was shot down over Shabo village on the bank of the Dniester estuary. It is about the destruction of the “Caliber”, which the occupiers launched from a submarine in the Black Sea.

The head of the Cherkasy oblast, Ihor Taburets, clarified that as a result of the fall of the rocket debris in the territory of the oblast, the object of civil infrastructure was damaged, and two people were injured.

According to residents of Uman, the interception was heard at approximately 10:26 a.m.

