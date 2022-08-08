The Ministry of Digital Transformation calls on the IT community to rename Russia on all of resources to a terrorist country

The Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, called on the Ukrainian and global IT community to support the #RussiaIsATerroristState flash mob.

This initiative was launched by the Ukrainian people of IT-spesialists. The goal of the flash mob is to change the name "Russia" to "Russia is a terrorist country" on all resourses and online systems where it is possible to select a country or language.

"A country that fires at peaceful cities, commits war crimes and puts the whole world on the brink of nuclear war does not deserve to be called something else," the minister emphasized, adding that this message is now more important than ever.

"This is especially important while the US State Department decides whether to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism or not. Letʼs help our American friends make the right choice together," Fedorov noted.