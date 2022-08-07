Media: Apple asked Taiwanese suppliers to label their products as made in China

Apple has asked Taiwanese suppliers of components for its equipment to label their products as made in China. In this way, the company is trying to avoid strict Chinese customs inspections, introduced by the visit of the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan.

This is reported by The Guardian.

Apple has asked that components destined for mainland China be labeled as made in "Chinese Taipei" or "Taiwan, China." The labels are required to comply with a long-standing but previously unenforceable rule that imported goods must indicate that the island is part of the Peopleʼs Republic of China.

The label "Made in Taiwan" can lead to delays, fines, and even banning of the entire shipment. But Taiwan itself requires that the place of origin be indicated on the export goods: either the name "Taiwan" or the official name of the country "Republic of China".

The supply issue is very sensitive as Apple moves to the final stage of production of the iPhone 14, which will most likely be presented in September.

Taiwan is the world leader in chip production. Only the share of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in the world market is almost 55%.