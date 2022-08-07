Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Luhansk oblast has suffered the most shelling — more than 4,000 “arrivals”

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin said on the air of the telethon that since February 24 there had been no missile or artillery attacks only in Chernivtsi oblast.

"If we talk about the regions that suffer the most from Russian shells, it is Donetsk, which was shelled more than three thousand times, Luhansk — four thousand times, Mykolayiv oblast was shelled 700 times," Yenin noted.

According to Yenin, on August 6, the Russians conducted 46 shellings, as a result of which 16 people died and dozens were injured.