In the Black, Azov, and Mediterranean seas, Russia keeps a ship group consisting of 13 ships on combat duty.

This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

We are talking about four enemy carriers of Kalibr operational-tactical missiles (total salvo — 24 missiles) in the Black Sea; five Caliber OTR carriers in the Mediterranean Sea; up to four ships and boats in the Sea of Azov.

During the day, in the interests of Russia, the passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was completed: in the Black Sea — 35 ships, in particular, eight ships, continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait; in the Sea of Azov — 41 ships, in particular, seven ships moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Navy emphasized that Russia, by turning on the automatic identification system (AIS) on civilian ships in the waters of the Sea of Azov, continues to destroy the International Convention on the Protection of Life at Sea.