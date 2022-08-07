The Russians shelled the Nikopol district again. Manganese remained without light

Russia opened fire four times on the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, which are regularly shelled.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk oblast military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

The Russian army sent 60 shells from Grad to the Nikopol district. Two people were injured in Marhanka.

Almost 50 private houses were damaged in the city.several cars and a bus stop.

The shelling hit the gas pipeline and the power grid. Several thousand residents of Marhanets were left without electricity. Electricians are working on site.