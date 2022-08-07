Morning summary of the General Staff: The Russians are deploying additional forces on the territory of Belarus

On the territory of Belarus, the armed forces of the Russian Federation are deploying additional forces and means of air defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning briefing on August 7.

During the day, the Russians shelled the border villages of Sumy oblast and Chernihiv oblast, and in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy opened fire along the entire contact line. The Russians launched several airstrikes near Verkhniy Saltiv and Prishyb.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy used radio-electronic warfare complexes to complicate the work of aerial reconnaissance. The occupiers unsuccessfully advanced in the area of Bohorodychne and Dolyna.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the occupiers launched an airstrike near Spirne with attack aircraft. The enemy tried to launch an offensive in the Verkhnokamyanske area, but was unsuccessful, so it retreated.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy launched airstrikes near Zaitseve and Bakhmut.

The Russians tried to storm in the directions of Volodymyrivka — Yakovlivka, Pokrovske — Bakhmut, Vidrodzhennia — Vershyna, Novoluhanske — Zaitseve. Ukrainian soldiers held their positions and pushed the invaders back.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the directions of Novoluhanske — Kodema, Travneve — Kodema, Semihirya — Zaytseve, the fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted offensive battles in the directions of Novobakhmutivka — Krasnohorivka, Spartak — Avdiivka, Vesele — Pisky, had no success, and retreated.

On the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, enemy aircraft operated near Vesele, Novodanilivka, Maly Shcherbaky and Novosilka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes near Andriivka, Bilohirka, and Velike Artakove. Conducted intensive UAV aerial reconnaissance.

Four sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.