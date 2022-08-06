The government has revealed how fines will be charged for specifying race, age or gender in job advertisements

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedure for paying fines for violating the requirements for job advertisement.

This is reported by the Ministry of Economy.

Changes to the law on advertising, according to which employers face a fine for indicating the desired gender, age, race, skin color, etc. in job vacancies, became effective on January 8, 2022.

In case of violation of this requirement, a fine is provided in the amount of ten times the minimum wage — UAH 65,000. Now the government has developed an algorithm for its payment:

Funds will be collected from the advertiser as follows:

The State Labor Service of Ukraine prepares a regulatory document on the imposition of a fine based on the inspection report and sends it to the advertiser.

The sanction is paid by the advertiser to the state budget at the place of its registration within 15 days from the date of receipt of the document from the State Labor Office.

The violator has the right to appeal to the State Labor Service or the court to appeal the decision on the fine.