Meta eliminated the Russian “troll farm” linked to “Putinʼs chef” Prigozhin

Meta announced that it had shut down a "troll farm" linked to Russian businessman, "Putinʼs chef" Yevgeny Prigozhin and his "Internet Research Agency".

Axios writes about it.

In its quarterly report, Meta said it discovered a "physical troll farm operating out of an office building in St. Petersburg," known as Cyber ​​Front Z, a month after the start of Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine. The farm targeted users across multiple platforms, including Twitter and LinkedIn, as well as Facebook and Instagram.

During a press conference, Metaʼs head of global threat intelligence, Ben Nimmo, said that Cyber ​​​​Front Z "operated a Telegram channel that encouraged people to leave pro-Russian comments on the social media posts of public figures, journalists, politicians, celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Morgan Freeman ".

Cyber ​​​​Front Z accounts were liquidated on Meta platforms in April. The company shut down 45 Facebook accounts and 1,037 Instagram accounts linked to the Russian "troll factory."

Meta described Cyber ​​Front Zʼs operations as "clumsy and "largely ineffective".