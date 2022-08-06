The National Bank of Ukraine canceled the limits of payments abroad for volunteers who buy military goods

The National Bank of Ukraine has reached out to volunteers and businesses, allowing banks from today, August 6, not to apply the limit to the calculations of individuals and volunteers using hryvnia cards abroad for the purchase of military goods.

This was reported by the press service of the NBU.

The limit will not apply if the following requirements are met:

operations on the volunteerʼs account are typical for this individual, and the volume of operations carried out on his accounts exceeded the equivalent of 100 thousand hryvnias per month until July 21, 2022;

submission to the bank of a letter from a state body or military unit about cooperation with a volunteer and ordering goods for the appropriate purpose, if the amount of such transaction exceeds the equivalent of 400 thousand hryvnias per month;

provision of the approximate cost (calculation) of the goods and terms of order fulfillment;

informing by a volunteer of the bank about the collection of funds to pay for products.

The list of military goods that can be purchased by natural persons-volunteers includes: walkie-talkies, bulletproof vests, hard hats, helmets, uniforms, shoes, protective clothing, optical devices, unmanned aerial vehicles, sleeping bags, car cases, and first aid supplies.

Walkie-talkies were added to the list of military goods, for the purchase of which a volunteer can buy currency and transfer it abroad within the monthly limit of 400 thousand hryvnias (equivalent).

The National Bank can refuse to carry out operations for more than 100 thousand hryvnias if it has information about the volunteerʼs dishonesty.

The regulator also eased currency restrictions. Banks can sell foreign currency to legal entities and sole proprietorships with a credit to the clientʼs current account of foreign currency for expenses through corporate cards abroad. This applies to accommodation and transport costs, as well as daily expenses up to a daily limit of €80 (equivalent) per employee.